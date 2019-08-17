Bread makers of Almonte rise up!

We’re firing up the community oven!

If you’re a bread maker, a baker wanna-be, someone who loves eating bread or you just love messing around with flour, you’ll want to join with other bakers for a fun afternoon.

On Sunday, August 25th from 2:00-4:00 in the afternoon, BYOD (bring your own dough – yeast breads, nann, sour dough, etc.) to bake in the stone Community Oven beside the Almonte library. Bread Makers of Almonte will be sharing recipes, telling stories and enjoying baking together. We will be joined by one of our favourite bakers in Almonte, Baker Bob!

We suggest you bring enough dough for 1-2 loaves – bring your dough in bread pans or you can shape and then bake directly on the oven floor. We’re hoping each loaf will turn out perfect but there might be a burn or two along the way. We’re newbies at this!

Bring your dough recipes so we can learn from one another. If you have a coveted sour dough starter that you want to share with other bread lovers, I’m sure it would be welcome.

This is a community event. We would love for you to join us!

If you are interested in learning more but can’t make it on August 25th feel free to email Mary Ann at murrayma237@gmail.com or Lisa at lisac.george@gmail.com, and we’ll add you to our Bread Makes of Almonte list.