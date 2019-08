I would like to do some more spoon carving and bowl carving and am in need of raw material.

A freshly cut poplar log of about 10”-12” diameter, about 36” long would be great. But I could always use more. And if poplar isn’t available, birch, maple or butternut would work too. Branches of 3”-4” diameter would also be useful.

If you can help me out, call Terry at (613) 316-5821.