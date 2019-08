‘Chew-That’, a new pet food and accessories store in the Heritage Mall at 12 Mill Street, holds its Grand Opening on Saturday, August 17th from 9-5.

At Chew-That we offer high-quality food, toys, and accessories for dogs, cats, and critters. We treat your pet like ours. We try to provide our customers products that are locally or regionally made and sourced as often as possible. We ask questions and help our customers make informed decisions when picking products for their pets.