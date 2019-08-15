Donna Dick — obituary

DICK

Mary Donalda (Donna)

Peacefully in hospital at Almonte on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.

Mary (Donna) Dick (nee: Doxsee)

of Almonte, age 78 years.

Predeceased by her spouse A..W. “Bill” Muir. Dearly loved mother of Robert. Step mother to Mary (Dino), Marjorie (Grant) & Michael (Kim). Sister to Brian (Sue). Predeceased by her brother, Lorne & sister in law, Pat.. Especially loved grandma of Kaiti (Chris) & Julia, Krista (Elliott), Lisa (Vinny), James, Taylor, Bohdi & Brady. Great grandma to Sarah, Madeleine, Chiara & Delilah. Special aunt to Cara, Daryl (Shalon). Great aunt to Owen & Halle.

Friends are invited to share memories at the

C. R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, Ont. (613-256-3313)

On Tuesday, August 20 from 10 AM until time of Service in the Chapel at 11 AM. Reception to follow in the Comba Suite. Interment 2:15 – 2:30 in the family lot, Beechwood Cemetery, Ottawa.

Donna’s family are especially grateful & impressed with the VERY SPECIAL care she received by the staff at the Almonte General Hospital.

For those who may wish to honour Donna with a memorial donation, please consider C.H.E.O. or Roger’s House.

