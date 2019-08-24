Donnie Dalgity — obituary

Dalgity,

Donald “Donnie”

Passed away peacefully with family by his side in the Almonte General Hospital on Thursday, August 22, 2019.

Donnie

Of Almonte, Ontario, in his 69th year.

Beloved partner and best friend for sixteen years to Debbie Morton. Missed by his two sons Jamie (Robyn) and Scott (Kelly). Proud “Poppy” to Jarred, Brayden, Jack, Kennedy and Kassidy. Predeceased by his parents Jack and Eileen as well as his older brother Jackie. Survived by his brother Garry also nieces and nephews John, Steve, Christine and Alison. Donations in memory of Donnie may be made to the Almonte Legion – Branch 240 or the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A special thanks to the nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for their care and support.

Family and Friends May Attend

A Celebration of Donnie’s Life

Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11am

St. Paul’s Anglican Church

(70 Clyde St., Almonte, ON.)

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com