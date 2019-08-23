Eastern Ontario Regional Games report

The Eastern Ontario Regional Games took place on August 15th, 2019 in Carleton Place, Almonte and Beckwith Township and was hosted by District 7 North Lanark.

There were approximately 300+ seniors from as far away as Deep River, Cornwall, Kingston and Brockville, The games consisted of a total of 13 events – Bocce, Washer Toss, Darts, Carpet Bowling, 5 pin Bowling, Shuffleboard, Pickleball, Golf, Walking and 3 card games, all in different venues taking place at the same time. We were fortunate to have a group of excellent volunteers that worked hard and without whom the games would not have been such a success. The Executive Committee, chaired by David Cave, worked tirelessly and acted as conveners for most of the events.

District 7 North Lanark made a good showing and won 4 Gold, 4 Silver and 5 Bronze medals. All the events went well and everyone had a great time.

There were many sponsors who assisted North Lanark in making the games as successful as they were. The Waterside Retirement Centre, Orchard View Retirement Community, The Carleton Place Terrace, Mississippi Tax Service, Carleton Place Legion (Branch 192) and The Heritage Fitness Club.

Special thanks to the municipalities of Mississippi Mills, Beckwith and Carleton Place for their continued assistance in the preparation and for providing use of some of the game venues.

A banquet followed the games at the Almonte Civitan club where 144 players met to enjoy an evening of dining and dancing to the group “Wilson/Delcourt”. A wonderful evening was enjoyed by all.

Next year the senior games will be a provincial event and will be held in August in Peterborough, Ontario where we hope District 7 North Lanark will be well represented.