Festival of the Wild Child draws hundreds

The weekend gave us perfect weather for Festival of the Wild Child. Over 250 children and their families threw themselves into the spirit of wilderness discovery and creativity at the two-day event hosted by the Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust at High Lonesome Nature Reserve in Pakenham.

Tree quizzes and leaf rubbings, geology and painting pet rocks, soil layer discovery and sculpting, pond explorations and poetry, Soundscaping and painting, campfire and making bannock, wasp and bee exhibit.

The Mississippi Madawaska Land Trust thrives to keep beautiful Mississippi-Madawaska wilderness protected for all time, where all species thrive and people engage with nature. Learn more at mmlt.ca

Thanks to our Partners: Carleton Place Terrace, Reid Brothers Motors, Fulton’s and the Granary!