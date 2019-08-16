FOR RENT: Short-term 1-br apartment, $800

One bedroom waterfront in Almonte available Sept. 1st. The lower level of a newer home with walkout to a private deck overlooking nature and the water. Inside features high ceilings, kitchenette area, 3pc bathroom with heated floors, gas fireplace, large bedroom with walk in closet. Looking for short term and single tenant. no smoking, no pets. $800 per month which includes all utilities plus cable. (Could be furnished if needed). Call Heather 613-256-7067 with message and contact number.