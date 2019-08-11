FOR SALE: Large mahogany dresser; home multi-gym

Dresser for sale, large & beautiful.

Large solid mahogany beautiful carved dresser from very good quality manufacturer.

Cost $8,000 new. Reluctantly Selling as it will not fit in new house corridor to bedroom. Large amount of drawers and cupboards. Beautiful condition. 66 inches high, 69 1/2 inches width, 21-inch depth maximum. This unit is one piece and does not come apart. Why buy IKEA when you can get the real deal for a fraction of the cost. First to see will buy. Bargain at $799.

Cell: 613-853-1220

Home Multi-Gym For Sale

Beautiful chrome and steel professional Universal Multi-Gym for the serious bodybuilding enthusiast. This machine is mint condition and a work of art to behold. Not another one around in this condition. Everything on it; pec deck, pull down bar, sit up bench, bench press, leg curls, leg raisers etc etc. I have moved and am reluctantly needing to downsize. If you bought this new it would cost around $5-6K. Instructions available with it. I have dissembled it into large movable parts for easy transport as I have now moved. However I may put it together again in my garage to show it. Photos taken just before I moved 2 weeks ago. Be quick – Bargain at $975.

Cell: 613-853-1220