FOR SALE: Loom + related accessories and books, $350

The weaving loom that I have for sale is an Ashford 16″ Rigid Heddle Loom that came with a 10 dent Reed made by Ashford with stand bought separately in November 2017.

I also include a lot of additional items with this sale: a 7.5 dent Reed and 11 shuttles (14″) and also 2 pick-up sticks (14″), as well as one double fringe twister (can provide additional pictures if requested).

There is also at the very least $200 worth of many brand new books with instructions to do projects on this loom, including some warping threads. This is an excellent deal.

Will sell for $350, for more information, please call at 613 256-5310. Do not send texts messages, but do leave a message on our answering machine if we are not home, we only have a landline.