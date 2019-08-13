Free outdoor screening of The Princess Bride, August 29

Mississippi Mills and the Neighbourhood Tomato Friendship Oven team are co-hosting a pizza and movie night at the Almonte Public Library later this month. Watch the classic film The Princess Bride while munching on some fresh wood oven pizzas and wood-fired s’mores for dessert.

Build a Florian crown with your kids at the kids craft table. All money raised will be donated to the Almonte Youth Centre.

Bring the whole family, some empty stomachs and enjoy a perfect summer evening with your community!