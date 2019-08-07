From The Front of the Choir

Jennifer Noxon leads the Rhythm & Song Community Choir

RHYTHM & SONG COMMUNITY CHOIR – FALL SESSIONS

ALMONTE

Monday afternoons 1:00 – 2:30pm

September 9 – Dec 16 Fee:$154

OR

Wednesday evenings 7:30 – 9:00pm

September 11 – Dec. 11 Fee:$154

Location: the Multipurpose Room

2nd floor, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, Almonte

PERTH

Thursday evenings 7:30 – 9:00pm

Sept. 19 – Nov. 28Fee: $132

Location: McMartin House, 2nd floor, Perth ON

PRE-REGISTER before the week of September 9th in name only to randsalmonte@gmail.com. Space is limited and fills up quickly. New singers should visit www.jennifernoxon.com/choir for full details.

Rhythm & Song Community Choir is for singers of all stripes and abilities. There are no auditions. The ability to read music is NOT required. There are no formal performances. Any singing we do at community events is voluntary. Weekly sessions are designed for you to sing a lot, sing to develop your voice and listening skills, sing for an overall sense of well-being, and sing to connect with others. Songs come from world, folk, pop, gospel and roots traditions. Lyrics are provided when necessary. The approach is focused, yet playful. We laugh. A lot.

This summer I have witnessed many great musical moments. I was delighted to lead two community singing workshops at Stewart Park Festival in Perth. Despite the incredible heat, new and familiar singers came out to sing in harmony with one another. I also attended Blue Skies Music Festival in Clarendon, which always offers many opportunities to sing, play music, hear new music, visit with old friends, and make new ones. What I noticed this year was that many of the performers on the main stage asked the audience to sing along with them at different points in their performances. Three thousand music lovers singing together, how much fun is that?