Interested in joining a French choir in Almonte?

We are a couple looking for adults that would like to sing for the pleasure and the camaraderie of forming a new group of friends. I am a Music Teacher, was a French Choir Director for the last 20 years, looking to start a French Choir in the Almonte area.

Once a group is formed we would focus on traditional French folk songs repertoire for the enjoyment of our members. Acceptance in our group would not require an audition or previous musical knowledge. Since we moved to Almonte we have noticed that several people speak French and a few we have spoken to have indicated that they may be interested in this new activity. If by any chance an interested person can play guitar as well, please let me know as this would add to our choir that we hope to form.

If enough interest is shown, we would contact you for a first meeting of the group early September. Please let us know as soon as possible if you would like to be part of this French choir.

For more information please call us at at 613 256-5310 (leave us a message with your name and phone number so that we can return your call), or e-mail me at ek097@ncf.ca

Pierre and Marie-France