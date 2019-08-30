Jack Virgin — obituary

VIRGIN

John Leonard “Jack”

J. L. Virgin Insurance

Well-respected businessman with a very strong commitment to his community. Jack was especially proud of his time as President of Western General Mutual Insurance. He was a life member of Mississippi Masonic Lodge 157 & Member of Tunis Shrine. Jack’s strong faith in God was especially evident in the love he had for his family. He was proud of all of them from the oldest to the youngest. Jack passed just as he would have wanted, peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family at the Almonte General Hospital on Tuesday, August 27, 2019.

Jack Virgin

of Almonte, age 91 years.

Beloved husband and best friend for 64 years of the late Florence, (nee Kellough, d.2018). Much loved and respected father of Paul (Rhonda), David (Kathryn) and Mark (Ivan Barrios). Loved Grandpa of Sean (Laurie Dalton), Kyle (Kristina Myers), Blake (Leslie), Jamieson (Amanda), Matthew (Rebecca Reinhart), Rebecca Littau (late Dustin), Bradley (Yael Wexler), and Kelly Riggs (Christopher). Loving Great-grandpa to Sophia, Brianna, Grayson, Mackenzie, Clara, Gwendolyn & Leland. Predeceased by his sisters, Agnes Warren & Doris Jones.

He is also survived and loved by several nieces and nephews.

A very special thank you for the professional care & compassion & dignity shown to our dad by staff at the Almonte General Hospital and the folks at Orchard View Retirement Residence.

Jack’s family are planning to celebrate his life at a later date which will be announced.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc,

127 Church Street, Almonte, Ont. (613) 256-3313

For those who may choose to honour Jack with a memorial donation, please consider The Almonte General Hospital, Digital Imaging campaign.

Condolences & tributes: www.crgamble.com