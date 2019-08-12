Janet Paterson — obituary

Paterson,

Janet Marie

Passed away peacefully on August 8, 2019 in Stoneridge Manor (Carleton Place, ON.)

Janet

At the age of 72.

Survived by her sister Patricia and niece Jillian. Janet was an exceptional and creative interior designer in Bermuda and Toronto. Donations in memory of Janet may be made to Parkinson Canada. (200 Colonnade Rd, Nepean, ON K2E 7K3) A special thank-you to the staff of Stoneridge Manor and to Dr. James Fullerton for their care and support.

