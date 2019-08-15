Jim Walker — obituary

Walker,

Aurion James

June 11, 1926, to August 13, 2019

Aurion James Walker, loving husband of the late Gertrude Walker, was born in Haileybury, Ontario on June 11th, 1926, the oldest child of Eleanor (McCool) and James Walker. Aurion is predeceased by daughter Wendy (James Archer) and Brian, and is survived by son Stephen (Lynn) and son-in-law James Archer (Heather Gwynne-Timothy) and grandchildren Jennifer Murphy (Colin), Kaitlyn Roberts (Dan), Robyn Walker, Keirsten Clarke (Ben), Robert Archer, Emily Hollis (Brendan), and Kathleen Archer (Dave Maillet). Loved by his great grandchildren Ethan, Anna, Noah, Lena, Macie, Madeleine, Poppy, Olivia and Alex. Aurion is predeceased by siblings Mary (late Jerry) Burton, Dorothea (late Victor) Flemming, Mildred (Alan) Kurtz, Peter (Tina), Richard (Mary Ann) and Alice Louise, and survived by his brother Alexander (Margaret), and sisters Edna (late Eugene) Wilson, Kathleen (late Murray) Boyd and Gabrielle (late Peter Wilson).

Aurion, known to his friends as Jim, had an enriching career in the mineral exploration field, following in the footsteps of his father and maternal grandfather. Subsequent to his term in the military, Jim began to pursue his passion for mineral exploration. In 1947, Jim graduated from the Haileybury School of Mines, and advanced his career with several prominent mining companies. One of the many highlights of his career were his four summers in the Yukon, and his passion for the Yukon remained with him into his later years.

In 1968, Jim started his own firm, Walker Exploration Limited, which was very successful. Having received his P.Eng, Jim received his iron ring alongside his son Stephen in 1978 at Queen’s University in Kingston. An active member of the Prospectors and Developers Association since 1951, Jim served as President from 1975 to 1977. Jim received an Honourary Member Award and in 1998, he received the Distinguished Service Award. In 2013, Jim received the Queen’s Jubilee Medal in recognition of his lifetime commitment to the mining industry in Canada.

Jim will be remembered by family and friends for his generosity, his respect for others, and his sense of humour.

There will be a mass celebrating Aurion’s life at St. Christopher’s Roman Catholic Church at 1171 Clarkson Road N in Mississauga, Ontario on Tuesday August 20th, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Almonte General Hospital, or a charity that holds a special place in your heart would be appreciated.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com