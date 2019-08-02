Joan Tosh — obituary

Tosh,

Barbara “Joan”

Suddenly at Queensway Carleton Hospital on July 31, 2019.

Joan (nee McGregor)

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 85.

Beloved wife to the late Orval. Dear mother to Jane (Mike), Stephen (Bonnie), and Peter (Janet). Proud grandmother of Shannon (Paul), Courtney (Walter), Brittany (Shawn), Valerie and Luke. Great-grandmother of Cody and Ashlee. Pre-deceased by her parents James and Frances also her siblings Marg, Fran, Eleanor and Jim. Survived by her sister Millie. Donations in memory of Joan may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation. A “get-together” to honour Joan will be held in her home on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 1 pm to 4 pm.

Funeral Arrangements Entrusted Into The Care Of

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com