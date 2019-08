PART-TIME PARKING LOT ATTENDANT

Looking for a mature individual to monitor and control a large parking lot in downtown Almonte.

Hours: 11 am to 2 pm; and 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, may be a mix of weekdays and weekends. Final hours to be determined.

Police or military experience would be an asset but not required. Please call or text 613-720-0456.