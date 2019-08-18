Leetia Nowdluk-Wisintainer — obituary

Nowdluk-Wisintainer,

Leetia

(Born July 2, 1964, died August 15, 2019)

Born and grew up living a traditional lifestyle in a remote outpost camp at Okalialuk (Allen Island) at the foot of Frobisher Bay, Nunavut. It was there that she learned the ways and values of the Inuit on the land, travelling by dog team, hunting and surviving in a harsh climate Fluent in written and oral Inuktut and English, and conversational French, she was a valued employee of the Nunavut Legislative Assembly, where she worked for eight years in the Research Department, then for Nassituq Corporation in Human Resources before working devotedly for the last ten years as Executive Assistant and then Assistant Director of Parliamentary Affairs in the office of Nunavut Senator Dennis Patterson. In 2017, she was recognized with a Diversity Award by the Senate of Canada as one of the first Indigenous persons to work in Parliamentary Affairs in the Senate.

Leetia was known for her compassion for her fellow Inuit and her humanitarian work for the John Howard Society in Iqaluit, and Tunngasuvingat Inuit in Ottawa, where she served as Director and recently as Chair of the Board of Directors and where she was a much beloved and regular participant at events with the growing Inuit community in Ottawa. A highly skilled seamstress, Leetia was known for her ready smile, her love of country food and devotion to her work and extended family.

She is survived by her husband Jay Wisintainer, son Quentin Qaqqasiq Wisintainer, of Lanark County, Ontario, daughter Teresa Ooloota Nowdluk and beloved grandchildren Genevieve and Felix of Iqaluit. Loved by her siblings Elisapee Nowdluk, Levi Nowdluk and Saila Nowdluk. Will be missed by siblings, extended family, friends and co-workers.

A special thank-you to Leetia’s friend and employer Senator Dennis Patterson for his help and support during this difficult time, as well as the doctors, nurses and staff from the Almonte General Hospital for creating a comfortable environment for Leetia and her family.

Family and Friends Are Invited To

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 12 noon for a Celebration of Life Service.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com