‘Made in Canada: New Music for Guitar’, September 21

Nathan Bredeson & Michael Ibsen

Made in Canada: New Music for Guitar

Saturday Sept 21, 2019, 730pm-9pm

As part of the Culture22 series, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present Nathan Bredeson and Michael Ibsen, Made in Canada: New Music for Guitar, a classical guitar concert.

Nathan Bredeson and Michael Ibsen are two exciting up-and-coming Canadian musicians who are gaining international acclaim for their music-making on the guitar. Made in Canada: New Music for Guitar is their Ontario tour celebrating Canadian music for solo guitar and guitar duo. Their tour, which includes performances in Kingston, Almonte, Ottawa, Toronto, and Hamilton, features music by a wide range of Canada’s brightest living composers, written for or commissioned by Canadian guitarists, showcasing the richness and diversity of the repertoire.

Tickets: $39.95 + HST. Only 22 seats available. Please call us at 613-256-8033 or email info@sivarulrasa.com to purchase tickets.

Doors open: 7:15pm. A dessert reception with the artists will follow the performance.

About the artists: Nathan Bredeson is an award-winning guitarist and composer who completed his Master of Music degree at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee under the tutelage of the Cuban guitar virtuoso Rene Izquierdo. He has been featured in CBC Music’s “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30”. He has placed in several national and international guitar competitions and his composition ‘Astral Projection’ took first prize in the 2016 Ottawa Guitar Society Composition Competition.

Michael Ibsen has performed as a soloist and chamber instrumentalist across Canada, the northwestern United States, and the Netherlands, holds a Master of Music degree from UBC in Vancouver, and now studies at Conservatorium Maastricht in the Netherlands with Carlo Marchione. Michael works to expand the guitar repertoire through transcriptions and commissioning new music, which is why he gravitates especially towards modern, contemporary, and baroque music.

For more information please visit our Culture22 webpage:

http://sivarulrasa.com/culture22/