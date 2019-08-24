Mill of Kintail ‘Paint Out’, August 31

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONSERVATION AUTHORITY PRESENTS:

Mill of Kintail “Paint Out”

Saturday, August 31, 2019 1-4pm

2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte

Attention all artists and art lovers.

Come out and join us for a day of Plein Air painting at the historic Mill of Kintail near the town of Almonte. Visit the museum and wander through the home and studio of the famous sculptor Robert Tait McKenzie. There will also be on view historic artworks from the museum’s permanent collection of scenes painted at the site of the Mill, by artists new and old.

We will be hosting a day of plein-air painting and will display all the artworks created in the hall at the Gatehouse at the end of the day, for all to see. Light snacks and coffee will be served. Everyone is encouraged to walk the trails and find their own inspiration for a work of art.

Saturday, August 31st will be the paint out day and Sunday, September 1st will be the rain date. We will be posting all the information on the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area facebook page and post up to date times and instructions.

Contact: moklibrary@gmail.com for more information