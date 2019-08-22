Mills Community Support salutes community donors

Mills Community had a dream – and supporters from communities across Lanark County made it a reality.

Recently, the MCS Board of Directors hosted a special event to honour and thank donors who helped to create a new community space at Country Street in Almonte.

“Country Street is an accessible space for seniors and community members to participate in health, social and recreation activities close to home, and the new solarium provides a bright and welcoming space for everyone,” explains Outgoing MCS Board Chair Karen Milligan. “The new solarium was funded completely by individual, community, and business donors in our region.”

“Every day the space is used as dozens of people benefit from dozens of seniors wellness events and activities held here each month,” adds MCS CEO Rob Eves. “From family gatherings in the solarium to Zumba classes in the adjoining meeting room, it all happens here.”

As part of the event, a unique donor recognition plan was shared. Several local artists have come together to design a donor window/wall/garden to recognize generous Mills Community Support donors. “Together we are creating something incredibly unique and special, just like our donors,” noted Karen Milligan. “Our thanks to artists and designers Stephen Brathwaite, Chandler Swain, Dawn Walker and Ed Lawrence.”

“I think it’s important to note that the donors are from throughout Lanark County – from McDonalds’s Corners to Almonte; from Pakenham to Smiths Falls – and everywhere in-between,” summed up MCS CEO Rob Eves. “We are so grateful for everyone’s support of local communities in helping us build healthy, welcoming communities.”

Since the mid-70s, Mills Community Support (MCS) has been there for local communities. More than 160 staff members and 100 volunteers make up the MCS team – providing seniors’ services and programs, affordable housing to seniors and families and support for adults with disabilities. In September, MCS will be making a special announcement regarding its future.