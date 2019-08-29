Montessori childcare space available

The Montessori Learning Garden, located in Almonte, is now ready to accept children. This is our first year and we plan on starting small and slowly building a real Montessori community. Montessori is a hands-on method of learning which follows the child’s interests and encourages children to develop self-control by choosing their own activities.

Typically Montessori starts at age 21/2 and builds up from there. Most Montessori classes have a three-year grouping, where the younger children learn from the older ones. At this time we are accepting children between the ages of 21/2 and 6 years old.

Our mornings will follow a standard Montessori schedule, beginning at 8:30 and going until noon. Families will have the option to leave their children for a full, or even an extended, day. Our afternoons will follow a Forest School model which encourages the children to be outdoors as much as possible. Our classroom has both an indoor and an outdoor area.

For more information please visit our website montessorilearninggarden.ca.