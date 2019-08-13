Murray Guthrie — obituary

Guthrie,

Murray Stewart

(WW II Veteran)

Passed away peacefully on August 13, 2019, at the Almonte General Hospital.

Murray

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 96.

Predeceased by his loving wife Grace (nee Hollins). Cherished father of Peter (Marsha) and Jane (David). Proud “Grandpa” of Cheri (Kevin), Crystal (Trevor), Michael (Jill), Ryan (Laura) and Murray (Meaghan) as well as fourteen great-grandchildren. Son to the late James and Isabelle also brother to the late James, Norman and John. Sadly missed by his dog Brandy. A heartfelt thank-you to the doctors and nurses for their care and support. A donation in memory of Murray may be made to the Almonte General Hospital Fairview Manor Foundation or the Almonte Civitan Club.

Family and Friends May Visit

C.R. Gamble Funeral Home & Chapel Inc.

(127 Church St., Almonte, ON., 613-256-3313)

On Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2-4 pm & 7-9 pm with a Legion Service to occur the same day at 6:30 pm. A Funeral Service will take place in the Gamble Chapel on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am with a Celebration of Life to follow in the Almonte Civitan Hall.

