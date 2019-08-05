Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament on this Saturday

Is the next Kawhi Leonard or Steve Nash coming to the streets of Almonte? Is the next Kia Nurse in Almonte?

Beginning in 1992, Naismith 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament continues to make a difference in people’s lives, spreading the love of basketball through James Naismith’s — the inventor of basketball — vision of nurturing the body, mind and spirit. This tournament has continued to grow and shape people’s abilities and futures, helping them further their basketball careers.

To register please visit the website at www.basketball.ca/Quest.

If interested in volunteering email info@naismithbasketball.ca.

With the success of the 2019 Almonte and District High School Senior Boys Basketball team, as well as the Toronto Raptors who were the first Canadian team to with the NBA title, basketball fever is spreading everywhere throughout the country.

This year the Naismith 3-on-3 will be held Saturday, August 10 and 11 on 182 Bridge Street, Almonte, Ont., with over 300 people gathering to experience the love of the sport in Naismith’s hometown. The community of Almonte welcomes people from all over, many coming from Lanark County, Ottawa Area and Toronto, to join us in this competition.

The weekend starts off with the traditional street ball day on Saturday, August 10 with the addition of the Elite Division athletes playing on special courts inside the community centre. The next day, August 11, the Elite Division will have their playoffs.

This year is special as Almonte was one of the locations chosen across Canada to host the 3×3 Canada Quest in partnership with Canada Basketball. Canada Basketball decided to celebrate the news that 3×3 will be a demonstration sport in the 2020 Olympics, by creating a competition themselves at an Elite Division level. Players of the Elite Division will earn points towards playing in the National Finals this September in Montreal, Que.

The Naismith Basketball Association is incredibly proud to be hosting this tournament and hopes to continue to encourage the growth and spreading of Basketball. There is limited room in some categories so make sure you register as soon as possible!