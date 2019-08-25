Nursery School registration, September 5

Register your little one for preschool!

Almonte Co-Operative Nursery School is a great way for children, ages 2.5 to 5 years, to develop kindergarten readiness skills, make friends, and learn and grow.

We still have spots available to give your child this wonderful opportunity.

Come to our Registration / Orientation Night at the school on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. (adults only please).

Discover how this co-operative nursery school operates, and meet the teachers and other parents. You will also be able to register your child and sign up for volunteer positions.

We are looking forward to welcoming all of our new and returning families.

If you cannot attend on Sept. 5th, but would still like to learn more about Amonte Co-Operative Nursery School, please visit our website at almontenurseryschool.ca

Or contact our registrar, at acnsregistrar@gmail.com