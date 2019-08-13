Raft race nets over $10,000 for AGH

Raft builders sail the Mississippi to raise over $10,000 for Almonte General Hospital

The 3rd annual Paddle for Almonte General Hospital raised more than $10,000 on Saturday August 10 at the Almonte Fair Grounds in support of health care close to home in Mississippi Mills and area.

Seven teams came, built their own raft and raised pledges to help in the success of the day. Other activities featured a community paddle, canoe/kayaking races and a chance to learn stand-up paddleboard with Olympian John Edwards, along with a craft table. Priority Patient Transfer partnered with the Paddle to look over us and Civitan Club to keep us fed. Thank you to our MC Charlie Dunlap for keeping us on schedule for the day along with our partner Valley Heritage Radio keeping us in tunes. Along with partners Bean Chev Olds, Wilderness Tours, L.G. Lee & Sons, Gaslight, Subway who made this possible. A thank you to Rexall for handing out water and sunscreen.

It was a fun day to sit in the stands and watch the rafts that had been built and paddled in heats. The timed event saw PRATAC Pirates in first place. In second was the Grace O’Malley, followed by the Duct Tape Pirates for third.

Each team came up with a theme for their raft. Prizes were awarded to the best design/spirit, with Grace O’Malley winning first place with their pirate them. Measuring behind them in second place was a team of engineers with a duct tape roll to create the Duct Tape Pirates. Our very own Mississippi Mills Mayor Christa Lowry and her team of Blue Jays Farm Team came in third.

An all-important part of the day is the support of the hospital in raising funds, as Managing Director, Al Roberts aka Captain Von Raiser, spoke to the crowd of how these fundraisers are so important to purchase much-needed capital equipment for the hospital. The prize for highest fundraisers went to Grace O’Malley, second place to our Mayor’s team the Blue Jays Farm Team and next was PRATAC Pirates.

Al Roberts thanked the organizing committee and volunteers for their time and efforts put into this successful event and even the rain held off until the closing words. To complete this day Gretta Bradley was honoured by former Board Member Joy Delahunt with an Angel Pin for all the volunteers’ hours she has put in as well as co-chairing this event. Angel pins are awarded to individuals who have gone “above and beyond the call of duty” in terms of providing care and supporting the hospital.