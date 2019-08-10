Reader finds junk dumped by rail trail

Editor’s Note: It shouldn’t be necessary to say how ignorant it is to do something like this — to dump your trash by a trail meant for the enjoyment of everyone in our community.

Letter to the Editor

Today, August 10th around 6:00 pm my partner and I were walking the OVRT just across just past the Community Safety Corridor Speed warning sign and spotted these old chairs that some idiot had dumped.

We could see tire tracks where obviously a vehicle had driven close to the ditch and tossed the chairs into the culvert.

Come on people, smarten up!



