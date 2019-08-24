Reader has waste management suggestion

A reader raises an interesting point in response to our recent article on waste management.

The waste management vehicles that weekly ply our streets in carrying out their duties burn a lot of environmentally unfriendly gas and diesel, especially when they accelerate.

I’ve noticed, while out walking during garbage collecting day, that many blue boxes are only half full. The truck comes along, has to stop, pick up a half-full bin and accelerate again to the next box.

I wonder how much fuel would be saved and how much less carbon would go into the air if everyone held back their waste boxes until they are well full and packed down before putting them out?

I’m sure the truck company would appreciate it and so would the environment. Personally, I put mine out every four weeks or more.

Cliff Bennett