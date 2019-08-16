Ron Hammond — obituary

HAMMOND, Ronald “Ron”

Owner – RH Plumbing Service Inc.

With heavy hearts we announce that Ron passed away at the Ottawa General Hospital on Wednesday, August 14th, 2019; Ronald Robert Hammond of Pakenham was 66. Loved son of Mildred “Billie” and the late James Hammond. Beloved husband and longtime companion of Christina Fenton. Dearly loved “Dad” of Cassandra Fenton of Pakenham; Brittany Fenton (Kyle Lamendeau) of Horton and Bradley Fenton (Jenna Dolan) of Arnprior. Proud “Grampa” of James Fenton. Dear brother of George (Nancy), Cathy Hammond (Dan Havis), Steve (Shaun) and Laura Coady (Phil). Predeceased by a brother, Jimmy (Connie of Arnprior). Fondly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Ron will be dearly missed by his canine buddies: Bullet and Beebee. Ron’s final care has been entrusted to the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will be held on Sunday afternoon from 2 to 5 p.m. and again on Monday morning from 10 to 10:45 a.m. A Tribute to Ron will follow in the Pilon Family Chapel on Monday morning at 11 o’clock. In memory of Ron, please consider a donation to the Arnprior Regional Health Foundation.

Condolences/Memories/Donations

www.pilonfamily.ca