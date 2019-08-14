Spaghetti with No-Cook Puttanesca

by Susan Hanna

The tomatoes are ripe and the temperatures are hot so it’s a perfect time to make this no-cook pasta sauce from Bon Appetit. Blitz tomatoes, garlic, hot pepper flakes and salt in a food processor, then add cherry tomatoes, olives, capers and oil. When the pasta is ready, add it to the sauce, along with some parsley and butter.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

I used President’s Choice green olives stuffed with garlic and Unico capers; both are free of additives. Use butter that contains only cream, without colour added. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 beefsteak tomatoes (about 1 lb./454 g), halved crosswise, seeds removed
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely grated
  • 1 tsp. (5 ml) crushed red pepper flakes
  • 2 tsp. (10 ml) kosher salt, plus more
  • 1½ cups (375 ml) cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup (250 ml) Castelvetrano or other green olives, crushed, pits removed
  • 2 Tbsp. (30 ml) drained capers
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 12 oz. (340 g) spaghetti
  • ¼ cup (60 ml) finely chopped parsley
  • 3 Tbsp. (45 ml) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

Preparation:

  1. Pulse beefsteak tomatoes, garlic, red pepper flakes, and 2 tsp. (10 ml) salt in a food processor until smooth; transfer sauce to a large bowl and mix in cherry tomatoes, olives, capers, and ¼ cup (60 ml) oil.
  2. Cook spaghetti in a large pot of boiling salted water, stirring occasionally, until al dente. Drain pasta, reserving ¼ cup (60 ml) pasta cooking liquid.
  3. Add pasta, parsley, and butter to sauce. Toss vigorously with tongs, adding a splash of pasta cooking liquid or more as needed to create an emulsified sauce that coats pasta. Divide among bowls and drizzle with more oil.

From Bon Appetit

