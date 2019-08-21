Spicy Shrimp with Blistered Cucumbers, Corn and Tomatoes

by Susan Hanna

This recipe from the New York Times combines tangy lime-soaked shrimp with the bounty of the season — fresh chiles, chives, tomatoes, shallots, cucumber and cilantro. Marinate the shrimp while you make the dressing and prep the veggies. Caramelize the cucumber and corn in a hot skillet, then combine with the tomatoes and shallots and half the dressing. Quickly cook the shrimp in the same pan then add to the vegetables and toss with more dressing.

Serves 4

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Look for frozen shrimp with only salt added and use freshly squeezed lime juice. I used Cock

brand fish sauce, which is additive-free. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

Shrimp

½ cup (125 ml) fresh lime juice (from 3 to 4 limes)

3 tablespoons (45 ml) olive oil

2 teaspoons (10 ml) grated ginger

1 large garlic clove, grated

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 pound (454 g) jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails removed

Dressing

1 serrano or Fresno chile, thinly sliced, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons (30 ml) finely chopped chives or scallions, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon (15 ml) fish sauce, plus more to taste

1 teaspoon (5 ml) light brown sugar, plus more to taste

Salad

2 medium tomatoes, cored and cut into ½ -inch (1.25-cm) wedges

1 medium shallot, thinly sliced into rings

1 ½ cups (375 ml) roughly chopped seedless cucumber (such as English or Persian), cut into ½ – inch (1.25-cm) pieces

1 ½ cups (375 ml) raw corn kernels (from about 2 ears of corn)

¼ cup (60 ml) cilantro (optional), leaves and tender stems, roughly chopped

Flaky sea salt (optional), for serving

Preparation:

In a large bowl, whisk together ¼ cup (60 ml) lime juice, 1 tablespoon (15 ml) olive oil, plus the ginger and garlic; season well with salt and pepper. Add the shrimp, toss to coat and set aside.Make the dressing: In a medium bowl, whisk together the remaining ¼ cup (60 ml) lime juice with the chile, chives, fish sauce and brown sugar until it dissolves. Taste and adjust seasonings accordingly. In a large bowl, gently combine the tomatoes and shallot and set aside. Heat a large cast-iron skillet over medium-high until very hot, about 2 minutes. Add the

remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) oil and when it shimmers, add the cucumbers and corn. Season with salt and pepper. Allow the vegetables to cook, undisturbed, until they begin to brown and caramelize in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Cook, stirring occasionally, until golden all over, 4 to 6 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly, then toss with the tomato-shallot mixture

and half the dressing. Wipe out the pan and heat over medium-high. Leaving the marinade behind and discarding it, add shrimp to the pan and sear until just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes each side. Alternatively, grill over medium heat, 2 to 3 minutes a side. Add the shrimp to the salad, gently toss to coat and serve on a large platter or in a large bowl. Drizzle with remaining dressing and scatter with cilantro and flaky sea salt, if using.

From the New York Times