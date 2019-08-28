Summer Farro Salad

by Susan Hanna

This farro salad from Food52 feeds a crowd and brims with the late summer season’s tomatoes and herbs. Cook the farro in water with onion, garlic and parsley and let it cool. Meanwhile, make the dressing and assemble the other ingredients. Add the farro and toss with the dressing.

Serves 8-12.

Ingredients:

2 cups (500 ml) uncooked farro (or substitute barley)

1 medium red onion, cut in half

1 clove garlic

1 handful fresh parsley plus 1 tablespoon (15 ml) finely chopped

½ teaspoon (2.5 ml) salt, plus more if needed

1 cup (250 ml) finely diced fresh mozzarella cheese (bocconcini)

2 teaspoons (10 ml) minced pitted Kalamata olives

2 cups (500 ml) grape tomatoes, cut into quarters

1 tablespoon (15 ml) finely chopped fresh basil

1 pinch freshly ground pepper, to taste

¼ cup (60 ml) extra virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon (5 ml) balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon (15 ml) red wine vinegar

2 teaspoons (10 ml) honey

Preparation:

Add the farro, one onion half, garlic, handful of parsley and salt along with 2 ¾ cups (690 ml) water to a 2 quart (2 L) pot. Bring to a boil, then cover, reduce to a simmer, and cook for 10 minutes. Turn off burner and let sit, covered, for 5 more minutes. Discard the onion, garlic and large pieces of parsley. Spread out on a rimmed sheet pan and let cool completely (do not skip this step or the mozzarella will melt into the finished dish). Whisk together the olive oil, vinegars and honey to prepare the dressing. Chop the remaining onion half finely. Add onion, cooled farro, mozzarella, Kalamata olives, tomatoes, remaining tablespoon of parsley and basil to a deep bowl. Pour the dressing over the ingredients and stir well to combine, using a long wooden spoon or rubber spatula. Season with salt and pepper. The salad is ready to serve, but can also be made and stored in the fridge, covered, one day ahead.

From Food52