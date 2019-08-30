Thanks from ‘Chew-That’ pet supply store

Our Grand Opening at Chew-That was a huge success!

I want to personally thank each every one of you who were able to stop by, say hello, enjoy some cake and cookies, and make some purchases. It was a true pleasure to meet all of you and serve you and your pets to our best abilities. We had some wonderful prizes to give away as well, and each of our winners has been contacted and they have come and picked up their prizes. Congratulations again!

At Chew-That we have decided to offer a Seniors Day on the first Wednesday of each month. Seniors will be customers 60 years plus (with ID until we get to know you). We will be offering 15% discount on that day, with some limitations.

I also wanted to let our community know that at Chew-That we sell Champion Pet Foods (Acana and Orijen), Fromm, Oven-Baked Tradition, Boreal, and other high quality foods including raw that you are currently having to leave your community to purchase.

For anyone needing assistance, we do offer free delivery to our customers in Almonte as well. If you do not have a car, the weather is poor, or a baby sleeping, just let us know and we would be happy to deliver right to your door.

Renee Hamilton