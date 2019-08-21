Turkey supper at Tatlock Hall on Sunday, August 25

The folks at Tatlock Hall are putting on a turkey supper this Sunday from 4-6:30 pm.

Funds raised from this annual event are used to pay the utility bills at the hall and maintain the building.

A great meal is being prepared with turkey and the usual trimmings, plus lots of pie for dessert. The cost is $15 for adults, $7 for children 7-12. The hall is air-conditioned, and there is plenty of parking. So come for a scenic drive out to Lanark Highlands.

The hall is located just off Tatlock Road, at 696 Concession Road 7. For more information contact Carol at 613-256-1071.