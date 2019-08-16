Want to work as an OPP 911 operator?

If you’ve ever wanted to work for the OPP Provincial Communications Centre as a 911 Communications Operator then this is for you! You do NOT need to be bilingual for this round of hiring! (French is a plus but not mandatory.)

The pay is $33 – $38 /hr.

INFORMATION SESSION NEXT TUESDAY

Come meet with the Recruitment Co-ordinator from the Ontario Provincial Police and learn all about this career on Tuesday, August 20th at the Carleton Place Library, 101 Beckwith St. The session starts at 12:30 PM. They are actively recruiting Communications Officers. You will learn what the job is all about, what skills are required to be successful, the application process and hear actual 911 calls!

You must register to attend this session. To register for the Information Session call the Canadian Career Academy at 257-3237.