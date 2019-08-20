Youth Centre seeks managing director

Employment opportunity:

Mississippi Mills Youth Centre

MANAGING DIRECTOR

Start Date:

October 2019

Hours:

30 hours per week. Flexibility will be required to accommodate activities such as board meetings and public events that may occur on weekends or evenings.

Salary:

$22 – $24 per hour

The Managing Director is responsible for the successful leadership and management of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. Reporting to the Board of Directors, the Managing Director oversees the Youth Program Coordinator, youth workers, and volunteers.

DUTIES

Responsible for the successful leadership and management of the Youth Centre.

Oversees the planning, implementation and evaluation of the Centre’s programs and services.

Oversees the hiring of program staff.

Seeks out and applies for any applicable grant programs to assist with the operation and programming of the Centre.

Prepares a budget and manages its implementation once approved by the Board.

QUALIFICATIONS

College diploma or university degree in a related field.

A minimum of three (3) years related experience working for a not-for-profit or volunteer organization and solid background in a leadership/progressive management role.

Valid First Aid and CPR level C, Driver’s license and current Vulnerable Persons police security clearance.

Previous work or volunteer experience with youth aged 12-18 would be considered an asset.

Demonstration of good time management and organizational skills as well as strong verbal and written communication skills is essential.

Knowledge of community resources available through community partners and agencies is essential.

For a detailed job description, please visit our web site at www.mmyc.ca. Interested candidates are invited to submit, in confidence, a cover letter and resume outlining their qualifications to the undersigned no later than 12 o’clock noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Interviews will be scheduled during the week of September 9-13th. Please include “MMYC Managing Director” in subject of email.

We would like to thank all who apply, but only those applicants selected for an interview will be acknowledged.