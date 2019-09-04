Active Learning Through Movement – Fall, 2019

The Centre for Creative Living at St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Almonte is excited to offer Feldenkrais Awareness through Movement® (ATM) lessons again this Fall. Once again, the lessons will be led by Bill Fehlner, a Guild Certified Feldenkrais Practitioner since 2009.

Several series are available from Sept. 10 through Dec. 11.

Tuesday mornings at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Balance – introduction: Sept. 10 to 24 and Oct. 8 to 15: $50 Balance in standing: Oct 22 to Nov 19: $50 Balance in walking: Nov 26 to Dec 10: $30

Wednesday mornings at 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Discovery series: from Sept. 11 through Dec. 11, with the exception of Oct. 2: $130



Each series is described in more detail below.

If you would like to register for one or more of these sessions, please email Sue Evans, coordinator at cfcl@stpaulsalmonte.ca., and indicate which one(s) you are interested in.

Balance – introduction: These ATM lessons are part of the Getting Grounded Gracefully series developed by Robert Webb. In his words, this series is “specifically designed to help older people who may be at risk of falling, decrease their risk of falling and improve their balance. It also aims to help older people undertake more physical activity.” We will do ATM 1 through 5 in this first series.

Balance in standing: This will include ATM 6 through 10 of Getting Grounded Gracefully. It builds on the introductory series. People who did the introduction last spring are welcome to join at this point.

Balance in walking: This will include ATM 11 through 13 of Getting Grounded Gracefully. Those who did Balance in Standing last Spring are welcome to join at this point.

Discovery series: This series is for people who are interested in developing Feldenkrais as an ongoing practice. We will explore with gentle movement the relationships among breathing, relaxation, skeletal alignment, and transitions from standing to sitting to lying down.

Photo © 2005, Rosalie O’Connor. Used with permission of the Feldenkrais Guild® of North America.

Feldenkrais, Awareness Through Movement, and Feldenkrais Method are registered trademarks in Canada of the Feldenkrais Guild®