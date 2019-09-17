Almonte Curling Club registration, September 19 & 21

Almonte Curling Club Registration.

Do you want to curl, or have children that might like to try the sport? Almonte Curling Club offers a range of weekly draws for young and old alike.

Our successful Learn to Curl program, aimed at those adults wishing to take up the sport, offers 12 weeks of instruction followed by draw play, while Little Rocks is for the younger generation, starting at 7 years old. In between there are numerous draws to cater to most needs and schedules.

Registration begins this week at the Curling Arena on Thursday 19th Sept. from 7 pm to 9 pm and on Saturday 21st Sept. from 9 am until noon.

Further information can be found on our website: almonte.ovca.com