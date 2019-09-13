Almonte Terry Fox Run, September 15

The Almonte Terry Fox Run will set off from the Almonte Arena at 1:00 pm on Sunday, September 15th.

This year is the 39th annual running of an event to celebrate the determination and vision of Terry Fox, a Canadian hero, athlete and cancer research activist. The Terry Fox story is well known, but definitely worth retelling. In the spring of 1980, Fox began his personal challenge to run across this country as an amputee, having already lost one leg to cancer. Sadly, his cancer caught up to him before he could finish, and he had to suspend his run 143 days and almost 5,400 kilometres later just outside of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Here in Almonte, the posters and signs are up, the pledge sheets are out and the course is ready for all who are keen to run, bike, walk or otherwise perambulate around the Terry Fox course. We normally draw upwards of 100 runners, bikers and walkers out to the event, and we have the help of a seasoned crew of volunteers and the support of the recreation staff at the Town of Mississippi Mills. Run registration takes place in the lobby of the Almonte Arena, and the run will start just outside the arena. Registration opens at 12:30 PM and all participants are started as a group at 1:00 pm. There are a couple of water stations on the route and there will be refreshments for all finishers after the run.

The Terry Fox Run here on Sunday, September 15th will be the 37th annual in Almonte. Our run was started in 1983, two years after the first official Terry Fox Run was kicked off, but the run has been held here every year since. As of last year’s run our community has raised a cumulative total of nearly $125,000 for cancer research through the Terry Fox Run. Pledge sheets for this year are available at Baker Bob’s and the Almonte Library. Alternatively you can donate directly online.

Come to the Almonte Arena on Sunday, September 15th to join friends and neighbours in a friendly community celebration for a worthy cause and get a bit of exercise at the same time. There is no set entry fee, and no minimum donation. Come and join us!

For more information about the run, or if you are interested in volunteering, contact Brad Jones at bradj@magma.ca.