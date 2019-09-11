Anne Rettie — obituary

Rettie,

Anne

Passionate Horse Lover and Crusader for Cat Rescue.

(referred to as the “Cat Angel”)

Taken from this world suddenly in a car accident on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Anne

Of Almonte, Ontario, at the age of 68.

Anne leaves her brother Alex Rettie behind as well as many close friends through her connections with raising and riding horses, cat rescue, dog agility, and singing in community choir. There were also many friends made throughout her career in high-tech, technical writing and content marketing. Donations in memory of Anne may be made to your local animal welfare society or cat rescue charity.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11am in the Gamble Chapel with a small informal reception to follow.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of

C. R. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL Inc.

(127 Church Street, Almonte, ON. (613)256-3313)

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com