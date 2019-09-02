Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 31, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Miami, Florida, is the cruise ship capital of the world.
- The fifth basic taste after sweetness, sourness, saltiness and bitterness is umami. It is described as savoury.
- Matthew McConaughey will join the faculty of the University of Texas to become a professor of practice at the Moody School of Communication beginning this fall.
- The masseter muscle, which connects the lower jawbone to the cheekbone, is the body’s strongest muscle.
- A category 5 hurricane is the most powerful, with winds starting at 157 mph (252 kph).