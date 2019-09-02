Answers to Diana’s Quiz – August 31, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Miami, Florida, is the cruise ship capital of the world.
  2. The fifth basic taste after sweetness, sourness, saltiness and bitterness is umami.  It is described as savoury.
  3. Matthew McConaughey will join the faculty of the University of Texas to become a professor of practice at the Moody School of Communication beginning this fall.
  4. The masseter muscle, which connects the lower jawbone to the cheekbone, is the body’s strongest muscle.
  5. A category 5 hurricane is the most powerful, with winds starting at 157 mph (252 kph).

