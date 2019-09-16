Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 14, 2019

by Diana Filer
- The Dorset culture was a Paleo-Inuit culture lasting from about 500 BC to 1500 AD. Named after Cape Dorset in Nunavut, it preceded the Inuit in the North American Arctic. There is no certain evidence as to the origin of this culture.
- Talisker is Scotland’s oldest single malt whisky. It originates on the Isle of Skye.
- Michael Ondaatje won the Booker Prize in 1992 for the novel, The English Patient. The movie of the same name also won 10 Oscars, 9 BAFTAS, and 4 Golden Globes.
- A hybrid tea is a type of rose.
- Canada’s top university for 2019 is the University of Toronto, according to several polls, including the World University Rankings.