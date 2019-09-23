Answers to Diana’s Quiz: September 21

Answers
- National Batman Day 2019 is Saturday, September 21st.
- Elizabeth May is the MP for Saanich – Gulf Islands.
- A 3-legged chair or stool stands up better on uneven ground or flooring.
- Savta and Saba are Grandmother and Grandfather, respectively, in Hebrew.
- The Messenger Star, recently identified in the Milky Way, is thought to have been formed directly following the ‘Big Bang’ about 13 billion years ago, one of a kind setting up the first conditions for the evolution of our universe.