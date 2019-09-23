Answers to Diana’s Quiz: September 21

Answers

  1. National Batman Day 2019 is Saturday, September 21st.
  2. Elizabeth May is the MP for Saanich – Gulf Islands.
  3. A 3-legged chair or stool stands up better on uneven ground or flooring.
  4. Savta and Saba are Grandmother and Grandfather, respectively, in Hebrew.
  5. The Messenger Star, recently identified in the Milky Way, is thought to have been formed directly following the ‘Big Bang’ about 13 billion years ago, one of a kind setting up the first conditions for the evolution of our universe.
SHARE
Previous articlePat Stratford — obituary

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR