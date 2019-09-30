Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 28, 2019

by Diana Filer

        1. The hallux valgas, sometimes commonly referred to as the hullus vulgus, is a bunion.
        2. Before becoming Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney was the Minister of National Defence in former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.
        3. A Scotch bonnet is a variety of chili pepper named for its resemblance to a tam o’shanter.
        4. The 45.52 carat Hope Diamond is blue, due to trace amounts of boron atoms in it.
        5. Moldova is a country in eastern Europe.  The local language is Romanian.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR