by Diana Filer
- The hallux valgas, sometimes commonly referred to as the hullus vulgus, is a bunion.
- Before becoming Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney was the Minister of National Defence in former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Conservative government.
- A Scotch bonnet is a variety of chili pepper named for its resemblance to a tam o’shanter.
- The 45.52 carat Hope Diamond is blue, due to trace amounts of boron atoms in it.
- Moldova is a country in eastern Europe. The local language is Romanian.
