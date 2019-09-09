Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 7, 2019

by Diana Filer

  1. Grandparents Day was Sunday, September 8th.
  2. The first Canadian McDonald’s was opened in 1967 in Richmond, BC.
  3. Margaret Atwood’s new novel, ‘The Testaments’, is a sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’.  Although its release date is not until next week, it has already made the Booker Prize short list.
  4. New Cardinal Michael Czerny, raised in Montreal, has been wrongly called a Canadian native.  Nope, he was born in the former Czechoslovakia.
  5. The Durand Line is the 2,200 km international border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, established in 1893 and named for Mortimer Durand, the British diplomat who was part of the negotiation

