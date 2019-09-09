Answers to Diana’s Quiz – September 7, 2019

by Diana Filer
- Grandparents Day was Sunday, September 8th.
- The first Canadian McDonald’s was opened in 1967 in Richmond, BC.
- Margaret Atwood’s new novel, ‘The Testaments’, is a sequel to ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’. Although its release date is not until next week, it has already made the Booker Prize short list.
- New Cardinal Michael Czerny, raised in Montreal, has been wrongly called a Canadian native. Nope, he was born in the former Czechoslovakia.
- The Durand Line is the 2,200 km international border between Pakistan and Afghanistan, established in 1893 and named for Mortimer Durand, the British diplomat who was part of the negotiation