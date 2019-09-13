Buy a cookie from Tim’s and support AGH, September 16 – 22

Get a Smile, Give a Smile and Make a Difference Tim Hortons® Smile Cookie Campaign is Back!

What’s better than a cookie that tastes good? A cookie that does good! Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign is back supporting charities in communities across the country.

The Almonte General Hospital Foundation is one of 550 Canadian charities, hospitals and community programs supported through this annual campaign.

Almonte Tim Hortons’ owners Brian and Debbie Quarrington are generously donating the proceeds from this year’s Smile Cookie Campaign to the Almonte General Hospital Foundation. For one week only, September 16 – 22, the full $1 from every freshly baked chocolate chunk Smile Cookie purchased will support Almonte General Hospital and Health Care Close to Home!

Visit Tim Hortons to get your Smile Cookie or place an order at your local store and get cookies for your co-workers, family, and friends or for a special event.

“The real magic behind the Smile Cookie campaign is the local impact and we’re excited to be able to support local charities, hospitals and community programs again this year. Our guests, restaurant owners and their team members can feel incredibly proud knowing that the money raised during the campaign directly supports local Tim Hortons communities.”

– Mike Hancock, Chief Operating Officer, Tim Hortons