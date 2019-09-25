C.R. Avery and guests perform at Curious & Kind

Almonte attracts national-level performances to new small intimate venue

C.R. Avery comes to Almonte’s Curious & Kind! With special guests Dimorphic and the boy with the purple socks.

Presented by Curious & Kind and Ivory’s Yarns.

12B Mill Street

$20 in advance, $25 at the door

C.R. Avery is a musicians’ musician. He is admired by and has performed with Tom Waits, Ani DiFranco, Utah Phillips, Sage Francis and others. He has released at least seventeen albums, written and directed three musicals that have been produced in New York, L.A, Seattle and San Francisco. Avery has toured throughout North America, Europe, and Australia with his rock & roll punk ensembles, hip-hop circuses with 12-bar blues high-kicks, and his infamous string quartets and burlesque revues. He has also released 3 amazing books of poetry. Originally from the Ottawa region, he has become a strong ambassador for Vancouver’s east side.

“riveting & rewarding” – Lonesome Highway Magazine ( Ireland)

“a cultural magpie who’s impossible to pigeon-hole” – Net Rhythm Magazine (Scotland)

“imagine if Neil Young was inspired by hip-hop” – Vancouver Sun

“their mix of high art & low brow amounted to the ultimate rock show” – Exclaim! Magazine

“audacious & astounding” – London Time out Magazine (Uk)

“like a collaboration between Beck & The Beastie Boys at their most experimental crossroads” – Music Guide (US)

“first there was The Beats, then Hunter S. Thompson, now there’s C.R. Avery.” – Kruger Magazine (UK)