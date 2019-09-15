Catherine MacLellan plays Union Hall, September 20

This Friday, September 20, Juno Award-winning singer-songwriter Catherine MacLellan will play at Union Hall as part of the Ontario Festival of Small Halls concert series.

With her grace and charm, Catherine MacLellan has captivated audiences since her 2004 solo debut. She’s capable of the deepest emotional connections through her intimate lyrics as well as easy-going and light-hearted fun.

MacLellan’s music has won multiple East Coast Music Awards, Canadian Folk Music Awards, and Music PEI Awards.

The friendly intimacy of Union Hall is sure to provide the audience a wonderful opportunity to connect with this talented musician.

Although tickets officially sold out almost immediately when the show was first announced, a few have recently become available. The price is $30 each. To purchase tickets (maximum two per buyer), e-mail kickseek@gmail.com.

Doors open at 7 pm, show starts at 7:30. Union Hall is located at 1984 WolfGrove Road, at the corner of Tatlock Road, in Mississippi Mills.

For more information about Catherine MacLellan and the Ontario Festival of Small Halls, go to http:// thefestivalofsmallhalls.com/ catherine-maclellan.