Climate change strike in Carleton Place, October 4

A small group of concerned citizens are planning a Climate Change Strike for Friday Oct 4 in Carleton Place. We are hoping to keep the momentum going from what is to be the largest stake yet happening this Friday across the country. We are asking local citizens, schools and other community groups to gather at 107 Bridge Street between 1 & 2 Pm for sign making and fellowship. At 2 PM we will walk to Town Hall and on to the MP & MPP Constituency offices at 224 Bridge Street in Carleton Place.

We would love to have you join us and to spread the word so other concerned citizens can join their voices with ours as we ask for action from all three levels of government on this important issue that we are all facing.

Our Facebook Event can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/2428432160606321/